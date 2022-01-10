Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia and her boyfriend wipe away tears after her wild 21st birthday bash during a heated conversation.

During her 21st birthday weekend in Miami, TERESA Giudice’s daughter Gia wiped away tears while having a heated conversation with her boyfriend.

With her mother, love, and friends, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her milestone birthday with a wild bash on a yacht.

Gia Giudice flew to Miami over the weekend to commemorate her 21st birthday, which she celebrated early with her father Joe Giudice in the Bahamas.

In photos from Sunday, Gia looked like she wasn’t having all the fun after a couple days of hard partying at clubs and on a massive yacht her mother Teresa rented for her.

She and her boyfriend Christian Carmichael appeared to be having an emotional talk in the exclusive photos, as they stayed close to one another.

The two appeared to be in the middle of an intense interaction while sitting indoors, side by side on a couch, with what appeared to be a martini on the table in front of them.

Gia wore her hair in a bun and tried to hide her face behind sunglasses, but she still appeared to be wiping away tears that had fallen onto her cheek.

Meanwhile, Christian hid his face behind his sweatshirt as his girlfriend drew closer to talk to him and rest her hand on his arm.

Gia and her boyfriend Christian have been dating since 2020, and in July of that year, she made it Instagram official with a photo.

He went to the Bahamas with her to see her father and celebrate her early birthday, and the two have been getting closer lately.

Despite their long-term relationship, the RHONJ star recently denied rumors that the two were planning to marry.

“On the internet, there have been rumors that my boyfriend and I are secretly engaged,” she told Celebuzz.

“I can confirm the engagement news, namely that we are not engaged.”

“We are happily together as boyfriend and girlfriend,” Gia continued, “but there is definitely no engagement here.”

The couple appeared to be having a difficult time on Sunday evening, but the mood had been much lighter earlier in the day.

As part of her big 21st birthday weekend extravaganza, Gia and her crew enjoyed a nice outdoor lunch.

She and her friends rehydrated after their night of partying with large bottles of water and mimosas.

Everyone ate fresh sandwiches and sides at the meal.

Teresa was determined to give Gia a special gift for her big birthday.

