Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania’s SECOND lavish Sweet 16 party, which included a jacuzzi over the photo booth, was captured on camera by RHONJ.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania’s SECOND lavish Sweet 16 party, complete with a jacuzzi over the photo booth, was captured on camera by RHONJ.

WHY STOP AT ONE WHEN TWO IS DOUBLE THE PLEASURE?

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Milania held a much larger, formal Sweet 16 party on Saturday night, just days after celebrating her 16th birthday with close friends and family on Wednesday, February 2.

For the occasion, the Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter wore a dazzling green emerald one-shoulder gown.

Her hair and make-up had been done by a professional.

The “It Was All A Dream” party was held in a luxury hotel in New York City.

Inside, a purple and blue flower arrangement, a twinkling white light plant decoration, and a wall of silver balloons adorned the events room.

There was even a photo booth underneath the jacuzzi.

It was her second birthday celebration in a week.

Miliania was showered with glitter balloons, Gucci gifts, and other goodies on her actual birthday, Wednesday.

Miliania’s mother, Teresa, 49, shared a slew of photos from her daughter’s birthday party on her Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

The teen smiled for the camera in one photo as she cut into her blue and green birthday cake.

A large Gucci box was placed next to Milania on the table, but the RHONJ star did not reveal the designer item that had been given to the birthday girl.

Milania wore a light blue hoodie with loose waves that cascaded past her shoulders. Her makeup was flawless, and her dark hair cascaded past her shoulders in loose waves.

Following that, a slide on Instagram Story showed a slew of blue glitter balloons.

Teresa credited The Balloon Boss and wished her daughter a “Happy Sweet 16” alongside the photo.

Teresa’s new fiance, Luis Ruelas, was among those who gathered to wish Milania a happy birthday.

After just over a year of dating, the happy couple got engaged in October, but the businessman has previously been accused of shady behavior.

Teresa revealed to host Andy Cohen during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she and her beau do not intend to have a prenuptial agreement.

After learning of this, Bethenny – who has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy for nearly a decade – took to Twitter to criticize the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s decision.

“I may jump through my phone if @Teresa_Giudice doesn’t sign a prenup,” the RHONY star wrote angrily, tagging Andy at the end because he had expressed similar sentiments on the show.

After Luis was accused of previous shady behavior, Bethenny begged Teresa to get a prenuptial agreement.

