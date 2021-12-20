Teresa Giudice’s ex-boyfriend Joe has been chastised for making a ‘thirsty’ remark on her BFF Dolores Catania’s sultry bikini photo.

Joe Giudice was slammed by Real Housewives of New Jersey fans after he made a “thirsty” comment on social media for his ex Teresa’s best friend Dolores Catania.

In the comments section of Dolores’ new, cleavage-baring bikini photo, the father-of-four publicly fawned over her.

In a new Instagram photo, Dolores, Teresa’s longtime friend and fellow RHONJ star, pouted her large, glossy lips for the camera.

She wore her dirty-blonde hair down in soft waves with a deep side part while sitting on the beach, with the bright blue sky and sparkling water behind her.

She wore oversized sunglasses, but it was her clothing that caught everyone’s attention: a tiny purple bikini top that flaunted her major curves.

On this bright and sunny day, Dolores chose a white cover-up for her bottom.

“Call me on my shell phone if you need me,” she captioned the photo.

Despite the fact that he divorced Teresa last year and that Dolores is his ex-girlfriend, Joe jumped into the comments to tell the bikini-clad RHONJ star, 50, how “sexy” she looks.

Fans chastised the 49-year-old for leaving such a “thirsty” message and being so forthright about his feelings for the photo and the woman in it.

“Oh Joe,” wrote one astonished follower.

“Think it, don’t say it” is the rule in this case.

“To your ex-wife’s friend? That’s so inappropriate Joe!” said another Instagram user.

“Ugh, some jerks will never learn how to (hashtag)creep.”

“Juicy joe, he’s a wuss.”

“Don’t be a creep,” wrote a third enraged fan.

Others called the comment “gross” and “creepy AF,” and demanded that he “stop” making similar comments to his ex’s friends.

Joe’s decision to leave a note on Dolores’ photo comes just days after he and his girlfriend Daniela Fittipaldi called it quits.

“I have a lot going on right now and don’t have time for a relationship,” he said in a statement to In Touch Weekly.

“I was married for 20 years or so,” the former reality star continued.

I’m not in a hurry, I’m not in a hurry.

That’s one thing unless I really find the one who just does it and it happens.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll never meet another good person like that again, but now isn’t the time.”

Joe was married to Teresa from 1999 to 2019, and their divorce was finalized last year.

Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, are the couple’s four daughters.

Teresa has found love with businessman Luis Ruelas, with whom she got engaged just a few weeks ago, since their divorce.

In October of last year,

Latest News from Infosurhoy.