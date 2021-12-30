Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband Joe posts a video of his daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15, in tiny bikinis on a trip to the Bahamas.

Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband Joe posts a video of his daughters Gia, 20, and Milania, 15, wearing tiny bikinis on a trip to the Bahamas.

Joe Giudice’s version of a White Christmas appears to be a reference to the Caribbean’s white sand beaches.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star welcomed his daughters to his Bahamas bachelor pad for the holidays, sharing a video of the girls swimming in the crystal blue water.

“Look how cute they are,” Joe, 49, exclaimed as his daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, swam in the ocean or posed next to it.

“I’ve got to tell you G, you’re brave going out there, I’m scared,” Joe said, ostensibly addressing Gabriella, who was wading in the water.

Meanwhile, Gia, the older sister, posed for photos on the rocks near the water, prompting a joke from dad, “Model, model.”

“I’m scared to go out there,” he said as he turned the camera around for a selfie video.

BWAK!” I’m just a big chicken!

As he fights to return to the United States after his deportation, Joe has admitted that he is trying to “keep his mindset strong.”

Since his deportation in October 2018, the former New Jersey resident has spent time in both Italy and the Bahamas.

However, the actor revealed that he has hired an attorney in order to return to America and reunite with his family.

“I would like to be able to see my children again in our home state, be a part of their lives, be physically present when they need me, and watch them grow up,” Joe told Us Weekly.

Joe also wants to reunite with his older relatives, such as his mother and grandmother.

“I yearn to hold my grandmother in my arms again before the time comes when she is no longer on this Earth,” he told the outlet.

“I want to be with my mother and family, in the place where I’ve called home since I was a year old.”

Jessica M Cadavid, an immigration attorney, has been hired to assist the businessman in his legal endeavors.

“I’m hoping and praying that I’ll be able to return home soon,” he said.

Joe rose to fame on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with his ex-wife Teresa.

They announced their split in December 2019, despite the fact that they hadn’t lived together since Joe entered prison in early 2016.

Teresa had already completed her sentence in 2015.

Joe was deported to Italy after serving time in prison for fraud, and he later relocated to the Bahamas.

Teresa made the announcement during the popular show’s season 10 finale that she and…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.