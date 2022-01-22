Teresa Giudice’s fans beg her to’stop with the lip fillers and botox,’ claiming she looks ‘old and stretched’ in a new photo.

Teresa Giudice’s fans pleaded with her to “stop with the lip fillers” after she flaunted a plumper pout in a new photo.

Fans have been requesting that the 49-year-old “stop with the botox” for months, in addition to asking her to slow down on her lips.

Teresa flaunted her cleavage in a low-cut, glitzy top in the new photo.

Her highlighted brown hair was styled in soft waves down the front, and she twirled her hands through it.

Darkened brows, shiny shadow, black eyeliner, and thick lashes were all part of the RHONJ star’s make-up look.

Her lips, however, drew the most attention, as they appeared even more exaggerated thanks to a nude lipstick and gloss.

Teresa covered her wrists, fingers, neck, and ears with jewelry from her collection in order to promote her jewelry line in the photo.

“For all you romantics out there, Valentine’s Day SPECIALS are on their way…

She wrote in the caption, “Stay tuned.”

While some of her fans praised her for her “stunning” appearance, others urged her to postpone any further facial surgery.

“What have you done to your lips?” a shocked fan inquired.

“The filler,” one person simply stated.

“It’s too much.”

“Stop with the botox and lip fillers!” demanded a third.

She appears “old and stretched,” they added.

Another follower commented, “Too much Botox in your lips, Theresa.”

Teresa hasn’t said much about any work she’s had done, but she recently admitted to having a nose job.

Teresa announced in November that she had completed it during the summer and had posted the results on social media.

The reality star admitted to getting the procedure while speaking as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention andamp; Expo Center.

“I’m not sure if anyone knows, but I had the tip of my nose done and I was so nervous about it,” she revealed.

“I guess I got a nose job — the tip of it,” Teresa continued, “and I used Dr.

Englewood, New Jersey’s Tobias.

He was incredible.

“I didn’t feel any pain at all after I got it done.”

“I asked Louie, I’m, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?'” the Bravo star said, praising her fiance Luis Ruelas for his support in her decision.

“And he said, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ I said yes, and he said, ‘Do it.'”

Teresa, like many fans, has received backlash for her cosmetic procedures…

