Teresa Giudice’s nose and lips, according to RHONJ fans, are begging to be left alone in a new photo following her plastic surgery confession.

Teresa Giudice’s nose and lips, according to RHONJ fans, are begging to be left alone in a new photo after her plastic surgery confession.

After Teresa Giudice shared a promo photo for the new season, fans begged her to cut back on the fillers and injections.

For months, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been chastised for her plastic surgery and photoshopping.

Teresa, 49, shared a promo photo for the upcoming season of Bravo’s show on her Instagram account on Wednesday.

The reality star was dressed in a black leather jacket, full glam makeup, and her hair was styled in long loose waves in the photo.

Fans were more concerned about the TV personality’s appearance in the shot, which was captioned with the show’s premiere date of February 1, 2022.

One pleaded, “Now leave your nose and lips alone!”

“Let’s see how you look without the filter,” said a second.

“Lip injections aren’t helping,” a third grumbled, while a fourth laughed and said, “Who is this?”

“I just wanna know how much money she put in her face.. wondering if I can afford it?” one person wondered, while another reasoned, “Chill with the lips girl! You were perfect!”

Teresa revealed on social media in November that she had gotten a nose job over the summer and had posted the results.

On Sunday, November 7, while speaking as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention and Expo Center, the reality star admitted to having the procedure.

“I’m not sure if anyone knows, but I had the tip of my nose done, and I was terrified of it.

So, I guess I had a nose job — at least the tip of it — and I went to Dr.

Tobias is located in Englewood, New Jersey.

He was incredible.

“I didn’t feel any pain at all after it was done,” she added.

“I asked Louie, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,'” she told the audience.

Teresa has faced backlash for her cosmetic procedures, with many fans describing her as “unrecognizable” from her early days in the spotlight.

The mother of four went to Cabo with her fiancé earlier this month, but fans were shocked by her tiny nose and HUGE lips after she posted a “photoshopped” bikini pic.

Teresa first appeared alone in the new Instagram post, wearing a tiny swimsuit with a large cutout that showed off her stomach and cleavage.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed with one hand on her thigh…

