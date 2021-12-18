Teresa Giudice’s overuse of ‘photoshop’ as she shares a new photo with fiancé Luis Ruelas at a concert has shocked RHONJ fans.

Teresa Giudice’s overuse of “photoshop” as seen in a new photo she shared with her fiancé Luis Ruelas at a concert stunned REAL Housewives of New Jersey fans.

Fans of Bravo flocked to the post’s comments section to express their dissatisfaction with the editing.

Teresa, 49, posted a photo of herself and Luis, 46, smiling at an Andrea Bocelli concert on Instagram on Friday.

As the opera singer appeared behind them, the couple had their backs to the stage.

Teresa’s skin was flawless, her makeup was airbrushed, and her hair cascaded in sleek curls past her shoulders.

“I love you @louiearuelas had an amazing night with you @andreabocelliofficial concert,” the RHONJ star wrote alongside the photo.

Bravo fans rushed to the comments section shortly after Teresa shared the photo, accusing her of heavily editing it.

“So photoshopped unreal,” one commenter wrote.

“Your face is gradually changing?” someone else added.

“Your face tune reminds me of a cartoon character,” said a third.

“How did your chin go concave?” wrote a follower, pointing out the editing.

“I’m so over her face filters,” one person said. “Your lips look ridiculous,” another added.

“OMG, for once in your life, take a photo without a filter,” another fan pleaded.

We are aware of your true appearance.

“I saw you on Ultimate Housewife, and you don’t resemble this at all.”

During a trip to Greece in October, Luis proposed to Teresa with a proposal that included fireworks and a massive marry me sign.

The couple had been dating for a little over a year and had just celebrated their first anniversary in July.

The proposal, which took place at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, reportedly caught the mom-of-four off guard, according to an insider.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source said of the romantic moment.

“Teresa was completely surprised,” the insider added.

Last month, the RHONJ star hit back at critics who claimed Luis was exploiting her for fame.

“I say like, ‘Please mind your business,'” Teresa said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in response to the allegations.

“You should want someone else to be happy because happiness will come to you if you want someone else to be happy.”

That’s what I’m working on.

“I’m not about hurting people or tearing them down in any way.”

“And listen, I know people make all these judgments and say all these things about him on social media,” she continued.

He acts as if he wants to be on TV.

“He… He…”

