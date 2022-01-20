Teri Hatcher Opens Up About Her Miscarriage During Pregnancy No. 2

Teri Hatcher is discussing a sensitive subject.

On Thursday, Jan. 10, she was a guest host on E! News’ Daily Pop with Justin Sylvester and Loni Love.

The Desperate Housewives alum revealed that she had a miscarriage in her early 40s while trying to conceive her second child.

The topic came up while the hosts were talking about Ginnifer Goodwin’s offer to donate her husband Josh Dallas’ sperm to a close friend who wanted to start a family.

Hatcher said she had made the same decision as Love when she said “just get a sperm donor.”

The 57-year-old said earlier today, “I did that.”

“It didn’t work out, but I tried to have a second child on my own and went through the process of finding a sperm donor.”

Unfortunately, I’ve had a miscarriage.”

Despite this, Hatcher, who has a 24-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jon Tenney, admitted that selecting a sperm donor was “kind of fun.”

“Because you literally pick out, ‘Do they wear glasses? Do they have acne? How tall are they?” she explained.

“When you think about it that way, it’s quite fascinating.”

Overall, it was an experience she didn’t want to tell anyone about.

“I mean, who knew I’d tell that story today,” she continued, “but I just did.”

“You can do it in any way you want.”

She advised against lending your partner’s sperm to a friend, as in Goodwin’s proposal.

“The first thing that came to mind when I saw the story was, ‘Did they hire a lawyer?’ It could be a disaster,” Hatcher explained.

“Wishing to help your friend is a very generous, loving thing to do, but it’s a very complicated situation.”

Teri Hatcher Shares She Had a Miscarriage While Trying for Baby No. 2