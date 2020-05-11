Terminally ill: Christine Meaney, 60, and Desmond Codona, 59, get married own home

A terminally ill groom was able to fulfil his dying wish of getting married after being given just weeks to live, after wedding officials agreed to don PPE to marry him at his home.

Christine Meaney, 60, and Desmond Codona, 59, who live in Hemlington, Middlesbrough, were given special permission to marry at their home two days after the family contacted the local council’s registrar team.

Desmond had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was tragically told in April that he could have just weeks left to live.

During lockdown he told the children that he had always wanted to marry their mother, but the time had never been right. The coupe’s daughter Suzi then contacted Middlesbrough Council’s principal registrar Dawn Galloway, who made his wish come true.

Weddings are currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, but after a risk assessment it was decided an emergency plan could be put into place to fulfil the family’s wish.

On Thursday April 30, with the legal paperwork done, registrar Dawn and her deputy Sarah Teece attended the Hemlington home in plastic gowns and visors to marry the couple.

Speaking about the special moment, Christine said: ‘They were absolutely exceptional.

‘I know it’s a cliche but they put their lives on the line to do something really good and kind. We are over the moon that they could do it.

‘Des has always wanted us to be married but the time has never been right.

‘He had been talking to our children Suzi, Michael and Katie… and Suzi got in touch with Dawn and it spiralled pretty quickly – that was on Tuesday and on Thursday we were married. It was very surreal.

‘Dawn and Sarah and they were absolutely fantastic from start to finish.

‘They made us feel really at ease and relaxed and it was the best we could possibly hope for.’

She continued: ‘We are both on cloud nine. Des is absolutely buzzing, it has really given him a lift. It has really picked him up and that has made me feel a lot better. It’s given him a real boost.’

Speaking about having his dying wish fulfilled, the groom added: ‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. The staff who came round were fantastic, really great.’

And Dawn was equally touched by being able to be part of their moment, explaining: ‘The applications we receive during the coronavirus lockdown for emergency weddings – called a Registrar General’s Licence – are being looked at individually on a case by case basis.

‘In this instance, having spoken to the family and carried out a risk assessment we felt it was something we could do for them.

‘They are a lovely family and a lovely couple and we are really pleased that we were able to grant this wish and make it happen for them.’