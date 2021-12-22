Terry Bradshaw is presented with the key to his hometown in a moving tribute.

Terry Bradshaw is presented with the key to his hometown in a heartfelt tribute.

They’re truly a “blessed” group of people.

An exclusive look at tonight’s episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, which airs on Wednesday, December.

Terry Bradshaw has been awarded a once-in-a-lifetime honor.

Terry receives the key to the city from Mayor Adrian Perkin after returning to his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Terry and his family are greeted by a marching band in a massive stadium, where he is greeted by his former high school coaches (and fellow Hall of Famers) Lee Hedges and AL Williams, as well as most of Terry’s former teammates.

Mayor Perkin begins by saying, “This is a very exciting day for our city.”

“We get to welcome Mr., our hometown hero, to the show.”

Terry Bradshaw, I’m back.

He was the first player selected in the 1970 NFL draft and went on to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to eight AFC Central titles and four Super Bowl victories.”

Terry described the ceremony as “honorable” and gave a special mention to his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie.

“I thank the city, and I thank my family, particularly Zurie, my young granddaughter.”

“I told her when we walked out here, ‘You didn’t think I was such a big deal, did you?’ and she said, ‘No, I didn’t,” Terry jokes.

“Anyway, this caught me completely off guard,” he adds.

I’m not a man who enjoys looking back, but I adore this city.

I’ve been doing it for years.

For me, it all began here.”

Terry suppresses tears in a confessional.

He says, “Being back in Shreveport reminds me of how fortunate I am.”

“What an incredible day it’s been.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to call him my dad,” says Terry’s daughter Erin.

It’s humbling to be raised by someone who got to where they are now through hard work.”

