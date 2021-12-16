Terry Bradshaw loses a wager but makes a big profit on The Bradshaw Bunch.

Terry Bradshaw loses a wager but comes out on top on The Bradshaw Bunch.

Some games you win, some games you lose.

In tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch, Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie competed in a horse show.

Zurie had to buy a wagon horse if Terry won, and Terry had to give Zurie a foot massage if Zurie won.

Consider what Terry told his daughter Rachel just a few months ago, as evidenced by a Bradshaw Bunch flashback: “If I cut that toenail off, it would bounce off the floor.”

“That toenail is about half a pound in weight.”

Terry wasn’t going to back down, either.

“There is no way you can beat me,” he warned Zurie.

And if you think I’ll let you off the hook just because you’re eight years old, you’re in for a rude awakening, girlfriend!”

Zurie was victorious over Terry, to put it mildly.

However, as much as Terry wanted to make good on his end of the bargain, Zurie’s parents had to first decide whether or not they wanted to relocate to Texas full-time, which they weren’t ready to do just yet.

Noah, Zurie’s father, is especially hesitant because he is a successful chef in Hawaii.

However, the horse show swayed his mind!

“Seeing Zurie out there doing something she enjoys so naturally reminds me of when I first discovered cooking,” Noah told his wife, Lacey.

“I knew it was the right thing for me, so taking it away from her by returning to Hawaii is extremely difficult for me.”

Lacey was overjoyed right away.

“So you’re saying there’s a chance?” she inquired. “I didn’t say that…but yes,” he responded.

Terry had been trying to persuade Lacey and Noah to make the move since season one, so he was ecstatic.

