Terry Bradshaw’s 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Competes in a Horse Show

It’s the grand finale.

Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie can’t fit into tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

In this sneak peek clip, the duo, who are usually attached at the hip, are serious about business.

They’re competing in a horse show.

“I hope you brought your losing pillow to cry in,” Zurie says as they wait for the show to start.

The NFL Hall of Famer, on the other hand, appears unconcerned.

He responds, “I don’t mind losing.”

“I’m a good loser!”

Zurie retaliates, “You better not mind because you’re going to lose!”

This goes on until it’s time to enter the arena, but Terry reminds Zurie what’s at stake in a confessional: if he wins, she has to rub his feet.

“It’ll be difficult to do that while my horse is pooping in your face,” she replied.

Zurie’s parents, on the other hand, are pumping up both her and Terry.

Lacey tells her daughter, “They’re old school, and you’re new school,” and she agrees, adding, “They’re 2020, and I’m 2021.”

With that in mind, Zurie and Terry set out to stand firmly alongside their horses.

Will she beat her grandfather and win the grand prize? Watch the video above to find out, and catch more of Zurie and Terry’s antics on tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

