Tesco sends an important message to every Clubcard holder.

Tesco sends a message to all Clubcard holders.

For regular customers, the supermarket has a new update.

Customers can save money on their weekly shop by using the supermarket’s points scheme card, which gives them access to exclusive offers and deals.

Cardholders will get a boost in January, according to Edinburgh Live, with special double-point coupons.

Following a particularly costly December for many, the supermarket has made the decision to make the start of the year a little easier for its customers.

Tesco said in an email to Clubcard members, “To help kick-start your January and boost your points balance, we’re giving you an exclusive double points coupon to use in-store or online.”

“Your coupon can be found in the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app – Clubcard’s home.”

It’s also the most convenient way to shop, save, earn points, and use your coupons all in one place.

“We appreciate you shopping with us and being a Clubcard member.”