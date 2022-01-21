Tescos has slashed the price of its children’s clothing, and delighted mothers are flaunting trollies brimming with bargains.

Tescos has slashed the price of its children’s clothing, and delighted mothers are flaunting trollies stuffed with bargains.

We all know how costly it is to have a child.

So saving money by purchasing brand new children’s clothing at a discount is a total win.

The mum showed the racks upon racks of winter clothes while sharing the savings on the Extreme Bargaining and Coupons Facebook group.

Tesco had marked a slew of its children’s clothes as on sale, with prices slashed to ridiculously low levels, according to these mothers.

The racks were photographed at a Tescos child and baby clothing sale in Edinburgh.

The post drew a lot of attention, with over 2000 comments from parents.

“The dress I wanted is on sale right now,” one ecstatic parent exclaimed, relieved that she would be able to save some money.

Many people expressed their desire to see it as soon as possible, writing things like “I’m going to Tesco tonight,” and “Oh il go have a look.”

“I think a trip to Tesco is in order,” and “Our Tesco might have some decent stuff,” said some who were simply curious.

“It has to be done,” said another, who, like this mother, was planning her trip.

“Ours had a lot, too, but we noticed it was going fast! We did get some baby boy bits, though!”

“My local Tescos never has this much.”

“What a shame,” one person said, while another concurred, saying, “Our Tesco hasn’t even had half of that stock in.”

Many mothers offered assistance to other mothers in the comments section, asking people to keep an eye out for specific items for their children and then having another mother pick it up for them.

“I’m going right now, and I’ll look for you as well,” she said, as others reported on the styles available in their stores.

“I’m going to look for girls for next winter,” one said.

“The leopard print coats for the girls for later in the year? See if they have them near us,” a mother wrote after seeing the massive amount of coats on sale.

“Perhaps we should take a look and get some winter bits and put them away,” one said, while another concurred: “I was thinking the same.”

“Think that coat you were looking for is there! Maybe try Tesco later!” she said to a few people looking for specific items.

“Was very good, I got loads,” a successful shopper confessed as they shared photos of five tops and four dresses she got for £14.50.

“I got…,” said another shopper, pointing to ten items of children’s clothing.

