Tesla is recalling nearly half a million vehicles due to issues with the rearview camera and trunk that ‘increase the risk of crashing.’

ELON MUSK’S Tesla has been forced to recall nearly half a million vehicles due to safety concerns.

Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles are being recalled by Tesla.

The cars are being recalled to fix issues with the rearview cameras and trunks, according to Musk’s auto brand.

According to the US Department of Transportation, the issues raise the risk of a crash.

Tesla has issued a recall for 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020.

It also has 119,009 Model S vehicles to repair.

“The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recalled Model S vehicles are said to have a problem with the front hood latch, which could cause the trunk to open unexpectedly.

This may cause a driver’s visibility to be obstructed, resulting in a car crash.

Tesla claims to be unaware of any Model 3 and Model S car-related accidents, injuries, or deaths.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into Musk’s company.

Following a crash that killed one person and injured 20 others earlier this month, a taxi company in Paris stopped using Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

Tesla has been contacted for a response.

