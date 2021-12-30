Tesla is recalling nearly half a million vehicles due to problems that ‘increase the risk of crashing.’

Tesla is recalling nearly half a million cars due to problems that ‘increase the risk of crashing.’

Because of safety concerns, ELON MUSK’S Tesla must recall nearly half a million cars.

Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles will be recalled in a total of 475,000 units.

The cars are being recalled to fix issues with the rearview cameras and trunks, according to Musk’s car company.

The problems, according to the US Department of Transportation, increase the risk of a crash.

Tesla is recalling 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020.

It must also repair 119,009 Model S vehicles.

