Tess Holliday says, “I’m obese and have anorexia; trolls accuse me of lying for attention, and I couldn’t believe it at first.”

Tess Holliday says, “I’m obese and have anorexia, and trolls accuse me of lying for attention, and at first I couldn’t believe it.”

However, behind the scenes, the 36-year-old has admitted that she still struggles with disordered eating and was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa in 2021.

Tess has bravely retaliated against critics in a personal essay for Today, almost a year after her diagnosis.

Tess says she started hiding snacks from her loved ones after her mother was tragically shot when she was 10 years old.

However, the mother of two claims that she has had “restricted food” phases in the past decade.

“That means I don’t eat — or eat very little when I do,” she explained.

“Or one large meal a day,” says the narrator.

Tess was diagnosed with anorexia last year, just as she was being urged by friends and family to “keep her weight loss up.”

“Do you see how fat I am? There’s no way that word could ever be attached to someone my size,” Tess told her nutritionist when she was first suspected of having an eating disorder.

Tess claims, however, that the model’s diagnosis was later confirmed by a psychologist, and she is now on the mend.

Anorexia can manifest itself in different ways for different people, according to the eating disorder charity Beat.

“[Sufferers] may be a weight considered ‘normal’ for their age, sex, and expected development,” according to their website.

“Atypical anorexia or another form of other specified feeding or eating disorder (OSFED) could be diagnosed based on the specific symptoms.”

This is just as dangerous, and it can lead to anorexia as well as the other way around.”

Anorexia nervosa, or simply anorexia, is a serious mental health condition in which a person restricts their food intake.

A sufferer will usually go to great lengths to hide the fact that they aren’t eating or to make it appear as if they have already eaten.

According to the NHS, there are a few signs to look out for if you suspect someone is suffering from the illness.

Among them are:

Please visit the website of eating disorder charity Beat for more information or to seek help.

Tess faced internet trolls after bravely sharing the news, despite the fact that she only wanted to make others feel “less alone” by sharing her struggle.

“People said I was lying,” she said.

Some people believe I said this to attract attention.

"I've had a few…

