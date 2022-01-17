Fans are ecstatic about Tessa and Mariah’s engagement on ‘The Young and the Restless.’

﻿Tessa and Mariah’s Engagement on ‘The Young and the Restless’ Has Fans Excited

Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) are ready to take the next step in their relationship on The Young and the Restless.

They’ve been dating for a while and recently talked about their future plans.

Many changes are on the way, and one of them could result in the two of them walking down the aisle together.

On The Young and the Restless, Tessa and Mariah are a well-liked couple.

The women’s relationship has gotten a lot of attention from soap opera fans, who are rooting for Teriah.

The couple has faced numerous challenges, including infidelity, over the last four years.

Despite this, their love remained unwavering.

We recommend that you tune in to all-new episodes on @CBS and watch the latest on @paramountplus if you’re a (hashtag)Teriah fan. pic.twitter.comOMIeHRTYlV

Tessa and Mariah’s Disagreement Over Children Leads to a Breakup on ‘The Young and the Restless’

The couple’s love has grown stronger over time, and they’re now ready to make it official.

Soaps.com reports that Jan.

Tessa will propose to Mariah on December 20.

Fans are ecstatic about the couple’s impending engagement.

Viewers on Twitter expressed their joy for the couple.

“I’m overjoyed that this is finally happening! This couple is one of the show’s bright spots, and I can’t wait to see what’s in store for them!” one fan exclaimed.

Another commenter replied, “As someone who has been rooting for (hashtag)teriah on this roller coaster of a love story since 2017, this makes me indescribably happy.”

Tessa and Mariah will be busy planning more than just their upcoming wedding.

The couple has been debating whether or not to start a family.

Mariah became a surrogate for Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway), and their baby plans began.

Mariah’s bond with Dominic Chancellor (Rainn and River Ware) convinced her that she and Tessa should start a family.

Tessa was initially opposed to Mariah’s plan, but she has since changed her mind.

With a wedding, a new apartment, and plans for a baby, things are looking up for the couple.

Tessa and Mariah’s engagement has left fans of The Young and the Restless overjoyed.

However, their joy may be short-lived.

There’s going to be a lot of drama for…

