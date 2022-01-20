Tessa Hadley’s Free Love is a powerful story about personal awakening.

Tessa Hadley’s Free Love is a moving story about personal growth.

The book peels back the layers of the British middle class to reveal a personal story of generational strife, political change, and sexual liberation.

It’s a warm summer evening in 1967, and Phyllis Fischer, 40, is hosting an informal dinner for the son of a family friend.

Around the table are Phyllis, her senior civil servant husband Roger, their bright but feisty adolescent daughter Colette, and their twentysomething guest, Nicky, who arrives an hour late after taking a detour to the pub.

Hugh, their nine-year-old son, is kept in his room because he is too young for a grown-up gathering.

Phyllis places her hand on Nicky’s shoulder during dinner and feels him recoil.

“Phyllis hadn’t realized that the young had this power to reduce the present of the middle-aged to rubble,” she says, seeing herself through the eyes of this young firebrand, with his talk of outmoded political systems. “Is she now old and out of touch? Is she physically repellent? Will anyone other than her husband desire her again?”

Free Love delves beneath the surface of the British middle class to tell a personal story of generational strife, political change, and sexual liberation.

These are weighty topics that could derail a novel, but the author handles them deftly.

Hadley, the queen of domestic drama, doesn’t deal directly with outside events, preferring to paint meticulous portraits of those whose lives are gently nudged by external forces.

Phyllis’s visceral fear of who she has become sets in motion a chain of events that begins with an illicit kiss – caught on camera by her young son – and leads to a trip to bohemian west London, where she meets dissolute young artists and writers who smoke weed, sleep with each other, and argue about politics, as well as a full-fledged affair.

Phyllis recognizes that she has lived a sheltered life, but that doesn’t stop her from displaying the crassness typical of her class as she observes the lives of immigrant Londoners and forms an uneasy friendship with Nicky’s black neighbor.

Despite this, she feels changed, changing her appearance and forming new opinions, and she chooses to abandon her safe, suburban life.

In the previous, we saw the repercussions of her actions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Free Love, by Tessa Hadley, review: A powerful tale of personal awakening