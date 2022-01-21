Tessa Thompson Is ‘Overjoyed’ and ‘Proud’ to Be Armani’s New Face: ‘It’s Truly Surreal,’ she says.

Tessa Thompson Is ‘Thrilled’ and ‘Proud’ to Be Armani’s New Face: ‘It’s Truly Surreal,’ she says.

Tessa Thompson has been named the new face of Armani Beauty, and the new role is a bit of a shocker.

“I’m ecstatic to announce that, after years of using @armanibeauty, I’m now one of their global ambassadors,” she says.

It’s surreal to be the face of a company I’ve always admired.

“I can’t wait for you to see what we’re making together,” the 38-year-old actress wrote on her announcement Instagram post.

Thompson will be the face of both the Luminous Silk Foundation and Lip Power, joining a list of celebrity ambassadors that includes Cate Blanchett, Adria Arjona, Barbara Palvin, and others.

The former, which comes in 40 different shades, has a special meaning for the Westworld star.

She’s been a long-time fan of the medium-coverage cult classic because it was one of the few products that matched her skin tone.

“There have been numerous occasions when I have appeared red or orange.

“I have a yellow undertone,” she told Allure.

“There are different products for different parts of the face for so many women of color.”

Armani is acutely aware of this.”

Thompson has a glam squad on speed dial for red carpet appearances and the like, but she’s picked up a few tricks for doing her own makeup on a daily basis.

“I use my fingers to apply my foundation, though I do use a sponge on occasion,” she explained.

“I usually start with a moisturizer and then add a little foundation to make a cream.”

That’s what I’m going to use on my entire face.”

She’s a big fan of over-lining her lips and channeling all the Y2K vibes.

Thompson has been using the technique for years, according to Vanity Fair.

“My older sister used to do this, so I was copying her — the really dark liner and then the light inside, which is actually really cool.”

While Thompson is ecstatic to be collaborating with Armani on a professional level, Armani is equally ecstatic to be working with the Creed star.

“This is what I consider to be beautiful.”

