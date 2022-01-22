Tessa Thompson, star of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ explains Valkyrie’s abilities, saying, ‘It Can Be Quite Erotic.’

Tessa Thompson’s portrayal of Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is set to premiere in the summer of 2022, has piqued the interest of Marvel fans.

Valkyrie made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Ragnarok, and it appears that the fourth Thor film will expand on her story.

When Valkyrie met Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, her world was turned upside down.

She is the last surviving Valkyrie, an Asgardian female warrior group.

Valkyrie wound up on Sakaar, a garbage planet, after Hela murdered them, where she met Thor and sold him as a gladiator to the Grandmaster.

Thor escaped after defeating the Hulk and assisted a coworker in reverting to Bruce Banner.

Valkyrie then decided to aid Thor and Bruce in their fight against Hela on Asgard.

They all escaped on a spaceship after Surtur destroyed Asgard.

Valkyrie survived both Thanos’ attack aboard the spaceship and the snap that wiped out half of the universe’s population, according to Avengers: Endgame.

She and the other Asgardians took refuge in New Asgard, a town in Norway.

At the end of the fourth Avengers film, Thor named Valkyrie as New Asgard’s official ruler.

Thompson confirmed Valkyrie’s bisexuality at a Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con in 2019, making her the first LGBTQ character in an MCU film.

Thor: Love and Thunder is expected to delve into Valkyrie’s sexuality.

Tessa Thompson, star of Thor: Love and Thunder, gushed about Valkyrie’s abilities in an interview with W Magazine.

“To be honest, she has weird skills,” the actor admitted.

“[Valkyrie] can sense when a person is on the verge of death and transports them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife.

She has the ability to resurrect people.

When she revives people, however, she sometimes ends up in their bodies.

It’s a strange situation.

It has the potential to be quite erotic.

Then she gains superhuman strength and becomes God.”

Many assumed Thompson was referring to Valkyrie’s appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, she later clarified her remarks.

“When I talked about Valkyrie to [W Magazine], I was talking about powers that are canon and that I enjoyed reading in the comics, not about [Thor: Love and Thunder],” Thompson explained.

I don’t want to be a…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.