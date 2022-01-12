Tessa Thompson’s ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ title, ‘Kneel Before King Valkyrie,’ has sparked debate.

A leaked selfie raises hopes less than six months before the release of the series Thor: Love and Thunder.

Tessa Thompson’s character, King Valkyrie, has entered the conversation as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans debate the photo’s legitimacy.

What were the reactions?

The photo, which has been shared across social media platforms, shows Thompson in her new regalia.

The outfit resembled Thor’s and Asgardian armor in appearance.

Valkyrie’s new role as King of New Asgard, according to The Mary Sue, is symbolized by this outfit.

Valkyrie, an Asgardian warrior turned slave trader, was first portrayed by the actor in Thor: Ragnarok, and she reprised the role in Avengers: Endgame, where she was given her new title.

The new design sparked a lot of discussion on the internet.

“Kneel before King Valkyrie,” journalist Matt Ramos wrote on Twitter.

Some, however, argued that the title “queen” was more appropriate.

Kneel in front of King Valkyrie.

When Thor falls short in Endgame, Valkyrie steps in to help.

He relinquishes his title to her after rejoining the Avengers and saving the universe (again).

As they stare off a cliff in New Asgard, she tells him, “Thor, your people need a king.”

He shakes her hand and addresses her as “your majesty,” saying, “They already have one.”

At San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel confirmed the characters’ title.

Thompson took the stage as King Valkyrie, giving fans a sneak peek at what fans can expect from Love and Thunder.

“First and foremost, as the new king [of Asgard], she must find her queen,” she told the rapt audience (via CinemaBlend).

“So that’ll be the first order of business,” says the narrator.

Valkyrie, according to Thompson, “has some ideas” about who would make a good queen.

While fans anticipate everything from Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel to a new character joining the MCU, the wait for Love and Thunder grows.

Even as fans wait to see what’s going on in Asgardian territory, Thor’s departure is concerning.

The hero has unfinished business with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as evidenced by his handing over the kingdom to Valkyrie and jetting off.

From possible guest appearances to plot details, writer-director Taika Waititi remains tight-lipped about the film’s contents.

However, based on the rumors, the MCU project appears to be another hit for the Disney-owned company.

