Thandie Newton once turned down a role as a superhero because her character would be killed off.

Thandie Newton once turned down a role as a superhero because her character was going to die.

Thandie Newton has a history of appearing in genre films.

The respected actor has appeared in the science fiction series Westworld and, most recently, Han Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Despite having previously worked on high-budget films, Newton was on the verge of adding a superhero film to her resume.

She didn’t because she was aware that her character was about to be killed off.

With each passing year, the number of actors who haven’t made the transition to superhero movies shrinks.

When Thandie Newton was offered a role in an undisclosed superhero film, she almost crossed herself off the list.

However, she quickly turned down the part, which, according to the Mission: Impossible actor, wasn’t a difficult choice.

Newton told LAD Bible, “I was offered the role of someone’s mother who just died.”

“I was like, ‘Meh, no,’ you know what I mean?”

She went on to say later in the interview how she felt about superhero stories in general.

“As a genre, big franchises bore me, and I’m cynical about it because it’s all about money,” Newton said.

Isn’t it this monstrous sum of money that keeps rolling forward, gathering more money?”

Newton did acknowledge, however, that the genre had progressed significantly.

So much so that if the right role comes along, she might reconsider her stance on superhero films.

“I love how filmmakers are f*****g with these genres now,” she said. “The perfect example is Taika Waititi and what he did with Ragnarok.”

I love that the actors in it want to push it as well; of course they do – otherwise, Jesus, it would be boring.”

Her character in Han Solo was also killed off, but for different reasons.

She airs her grievances about her role in the Star Wars film in an interview with Inverse.

Unlike her undisclosed superhero film, Newton had no prior knowledge of her character’s death.

“I was disappointed by the death of my character in Star Wars.

“She wasn’t killed in the script,” Newton revealed.

“It happened while we were filming.”

And it had a lot more to do with the amount of time we had to complete the scenes.

It’s much easier for me to just die than it is for me to fall into a vacuum of space, so I’ll just die.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.