‘Thankful for My Guys,’ Jessica Biel says of a rare photo of her sons taken during Christmas with Justin Timberlake.

‘Thankful for My Guys,’ Jessica Biel says in a rare Christmas photo of her sons with Justin Timberlake.

Jessica Biel couldn’t help but gush over her family and their holiday celebrations with a pair of rare photos of her two sons to celebrate Christmas this year.

On Saturday, December 25, the 7th Heaven alum captioned a pair of Instagram photos with the caption, “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everyone!!”

Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, went for a walk in the woods with their 6-year-old son Silas.

In the photos, the actress was seen carrying her youngest son Phineas, who is 17 months old.

While the faces of the family of four aren’t visible, her Christmas photos are rare public footage of the boys.

Biel and the “Rock Your Body” singer, 40, have enjoyed making their family a priority since expanding their family last year.

In August, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Phineas came along at the right time because it’s given them this renewed focus as a couple.”

“They both acknowledge that having two children has been more difficult than they anticipated, but the good news is that it has brought them closer together.”

Jessica says Justin has “completely stepped up,” and the two make an excellent team.

“They’re both such devoted parents,” the insider continued.

They both agree that being a mom and dad is the best job they’ve ever had, regardless of how much they enjoy their careers.”

The Sinner actress had spoken out about keeping Phineas’ birth a secret a few months before.

“I had a secret COVID baby,” Biel revealed on the “Armchair Expert” podcast in June.

“It wasn’t like it had to be kept a secret.”

COVID happened, and I moved to Montana with my family and never came back.”

Hospital safety protocols had changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Illusionist star was unsure if the former ‘Nsync member would be able to join her in the delivery room.

At the time, Biel told podcast host Dax Shepard, “There was a moment there where nobody was allowed at all, and I was really getting nervous about that situation.”

“But he was permitted to do so.”

I imagine it would have been even worse if I had been there alone.

“I would have been terrified.”

