‘Thanks for the Laughs,’ say Valerie Bertinelli, Reese Witherspoon, and other celebrities in response to Betty White’s death at the age of 99.

There was a flood of tears.

Following Betty White’s death at the age of 99, a slew of celebrities took to social media to share their memories of the beloved actress.

Valerie Bertinelli, who co-starred in Hot in Cleveland with the Golden Girls alum, paid tribute to White on Twitter.

On Friday, December 31, she wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty.”

“How bright heaven must be right now, my God.”

The death of the Hollywood legend was announced just days before her 100th birthday.

In an interview published on Wednesday, December 29, White said of her upcoming milestone birthday, “[I’m] amazed.”

“No, seriously, I’m the luckiest man on two feet to be so healthy and to feel so good!”

Jeff Witjas, her close friend and agent, confirmed her death in a statement two days later.

He told People, “Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever.”

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world, which she adored.”

Betty never seemed to be afraid of dying because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.

She was certain she’d see him again.”

More celebrity reactions to White’s death can be found below:

