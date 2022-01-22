Thanks to 69p Aldi tea, I had the best night’s sleep in years, and people say it’s “better than sleeping pills.”

A GOOD NIGHT’S SLEEP is an important part of everyone’s self-care routine.

However, for some people, nodding off after a long day of stress can be a real challenge.

There are numerous home and store-bought remedies available to assist people in relaxing, winding down, and sleeping well.

A woman took to Facebook to share her favorite find for falling asleep faster: Aldi’s Diplomat Night Time Tea, which costs only 69p.

“Best night’s sleep I’ve had in ages after this sleep tea,” she wrote on the Aldi UK shoppers’ Facebook page.

She explained that she drank the tea before going to bed and was amazed at how well she slept when she awoke.

She wasn’t the only one who lauded the low-cost hot beverage.

“I’ve been taking the sleep one for two days and honestly, it works better than sleeping pills,” one user said.

“It also helps with my anxiety, so I drink a cup every now and then throughout the day… and it tastes great!”

“I use the Twinnings one, but I’ll definitely be switching to these to save £1 per box,” said another.

“Thank you for sharing your knowledge.”

Others, on the other hand, claimed that the tea had not worked for them.

“So I had this last night thinking it was going to be a miracle cure for my restless nights!” one person explained.

“I’m not sure if I was fighting it or attempting to disprove it.

But it was the worst night of my life!”

