Thanks to a new documentary filmmaker, never-before-seen Whitney Houston photos have surfaced.

It’s been nearly ten years since Whitney Houston passed away, and every few months, her fans come up with new ways to remember her.

A new documentary about Houston’s early career has recently been announced.

This documentary, unlike others, tells the story of Houston’s early rise using never-before-seen photographs taken over a four-year period in the early 1980s.

The images were captured by a woman who met Houston prior to her meteoric rise to fame.

According to Deadline, “rare photos and personal stories of an up-and-coming Whitney Houston” are featured in the new documentary Whitney Houston in Focus, which offers a fresh and closer look at Houston.

Bette Marshall took the photos.

According to the press release, “[Marshall] was given unprecedented access by the Houston family to document Whitney’s rise to fame.”

“In the years since, Marshall’s camera has followed the young singer to early auditions, recording sessions, and even church.”

Audra McDonald, a Tony Award winner, is the project’s executive producer.

As the narrator, she also contributes her voice.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing,” McDonald said in a statement announcing the documentary.

Her voice was incredible, and her artistry was flawless.

We’ve all seen her rise to fame, and I’m honored to be a part of telling Whitney’s story before it all started.”

Marshall has a book that will be released in February to go along with the documentary.

The book will be released three days before Houston’s 10-year death anniversary, with the goal of honoring her life and accomplishments.

Whitney Houston In Focus is currently in production, directed by Benjamin Alfonisi.

Houston and Marshall first met when Houston was 18 years old.

Marshall, 82, recalled the moment to People Magazine, saying, “This beautiful girl in a white dress stood up and sang ‘Tomorrow’ from Annie.”

She first met Houston when she performed at her mother Cissy Houston’s apartment in New York City.

She instantly gained a following.

“That is a superstar,” my husband and I agreed.

Marshall requested permission from the Houstons to photograph the aspiring singer on a regular basis.

Houston was the starting point for a four-year journey and friendship.

