Thanks to a single Muppet fan, Willie Nelson discovered the “Rainbow Connection.”

Willie Nelson discovered the “Rainbow Connection” thanks to the Muppets and his daughter Amy’s decades of perseverance.

Why did she want Nelson to cover a song that was originally written for Kermit the Frog to sing in The Muppet Movie? And how did she finally persuade him to do it after decades of pleading? Plus, what did he think of “The Rainbow Connection” once he learned how to play it?

Amy Nelson told Willie on the One By Willie podcast that she was about 5-years-old when she first heard Kermit the Frog sing “Rainbow Connection” in The Muppet Movie.

She fell in love with the song about being a lover, a dreamer, and a banjo-playing frog right away.

“It was such a beautiful song when I was younger, and it never ceased to be beautiful as I grew older,” she explained.

She claims she “never outgrew the Muppets,” unlike other characters aimed at children.

The still-loved puppets — and the song in particular — have a “timelessness” to them, according to Nelson.

As a result, she “never stopped asking” her father to record “Rainbow Connection,” which she thought possessed a truly magical quality.

“It just transports you to another location,” she explained.

“There’s something about the ‘Rainbow Connection,'” says the narrator.

Amy Nelson told One By Willie that when she was in high school, she became more serious about getting the country superstar to record “Rainbow Connection.”

She finally persuaded him to do it when she was in her twenties.

But it turned out to be a project they tackled together.

She also co-produced Rainbow Connection, a children’s album.

“I had to approach him as a producer,” she explained when asked how she got him to agree.

However, she admitted that the album containing the song was simply a “vehicle” for her to hear her father perform it.

When he finally did, she didn’t seem disappointed.

“I was desperate to hear him sing it.”

“And then when he did, it was like, ‘Okay, that’s why,’ because it was perfect,” she explained, her voice breaking slightly.

“It was absolutely incredible,” says the narrator.

While making his cover of the…, Amy Nelson and her father began to notice “all these little rainbow connections” around them, she recalled.

