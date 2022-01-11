Thanks to BandQ bargains, I was able to transform my drab, cold kitchen into a shaker-style space for £170.

KITCHEN RENOVATIONS are notoriously expensive, but one mother spent just £170 to create a stunning Pinterest-worthy space.

Sarah-Jayne Plant, a Wiltshire mother of one, created her dream shaker kitchen on a shoestring budget.

Sarah-Jayne used DC Fix to transform the worktops, made her own shaker-style cupboards out of Bandamp;Q MDF, and even made her own leather handles.

“When we moved into our home, I knew it was where we’d stay,” Sarah-Jayne told the money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I was able to make the rest of the house feel warm and welcoming, but the kitchen was never quite right.”

It was cold and uninviting.

“I looked at other people’s Instagram and Pinterest accounts and realized I’d never be able to afford a beautiful kitchen like theirs, so I figured I’d try to make one myself.”

She said she liked the look of a shaker kitchen and went to Bandamp;Q to buy three MDF boards for around £12 each, which they then cut into three-inch length strips.

“I had to cut some of them down to the lengths I needed with a handsaw,” she continued.

“I lightly sanded the original cupboards before gluing the MDF around each one with wood glue.

“I went back a few hours later and filled in any gaps with polyfilla.”

“I sanded the finished cupboards before painting them with Wilko Supernova Tough andamp; Washable Matte Paint (£17) on the bottom cabinets and Bandamp;Q GoodHome Durable Artemisa Matte Cabinet Paint (£15) on the top cabinets.”

“When it came to finding handles that I liked, I really liked the look of leather handles, and while you can buy them ready-made, it wasn’t in my budget.”

“Instead, I bought strips of leather on the internet for around £20 and cut them to size myself to make my unique handles.”

“The kitchen worktops needed to be freshened up because the black was too much, so I used DC Fix wood grain effect sticky back plastic.”

“At £10 per roll, I used nearly three.”

I had the tile paint on hand from a previous project; it was Bandamp;Q GoodHome durable liberty matte multi-surface paint, which retailed for £22.

“The wood above the upper cabinets is just simple wood strips from Proper Job, which cost around £2 each.”

I think I used three of them.

They’re also easy to remove because they’re only tapped in with nails.

“I also used these to create a grown-up space in my son’s room, and it turned out beautifully!”

“I wanted to make this room warm and inviting, and I believe I succeeded in doing so for my family…

