Thanks to her holiday picks, Brittany Matthews has just become the Chief of Gift Giving.

Brittany Matthews shared the gifts she recommends for the holiday season and beyond while cheering on her fiancé Patrick Mahomes on the football field.

No worries if you’re having trouble coming up with gift ideas for the upcoming holiday season; Brittany Matthews is here to help.

Brittany has found some great gifts for the holiday season in between cheering on her fiancé Patrick Mahomes this NFL season. Her finds are inspired by her love of introducing her loved ones to something new or something they would not buy for themselves.

After partnering with Balance Athletica, Brittany told E! News, “One of my favorite things to gift is winter gear because it’s so cold here that I like them to be prepared when they come to visit in Kansas City!”

“Spoiling those you care about most is best done during the holidays.”

While giving gifts is a fun part of the holidays, spending time with friends and family is what truly makes this season special.

Brittany said, “We can’t wait for Sterling’s first Christmas this year.”

“I’m trying not to go overboard with gifts, but we’re so excited!”

Continue reading to see what Brittany has included in her gift guide!

“My all-time favorite athleisure brand is Balance Athletica.”

If you follow me on Instagram, you’ll know that I wear their outfits almost every day around the house, working out, running errands, and literally everywhere,” Brittany gushed.

“Their work makes wonderful gifts.”

To finish the look, I’d give a pair of their signature Cloud leggings with a matching sports bra (my favorite is the Ignite bra!) and a jacket or hoodie!”

Combine your favorite gym outfit with the Ignite Bra from Balance Athletica.

The sleek black sports bra will keep you looking stylish while also providing support.

The Cloud Pant leggings from Balance Athletica are a must-have for the person in your life who is always on the go.

The seamless, high-waisted leggings will keep you snug and comfortable throughout your workout.

“Toluca Swim is a swimming pool in Toluca, Mexico.”

