Thanks to Kate Middleton’s ‘plan,’ Prince George is’starting to understand’ the royal future, and a lot of it has to do with clothes.

When you ask most eight-year-old boys what they want to be when they grow up, the most common responses are fireman, police officer, or rock star.

Despite Prince William and Kate Middleton’s best efforts to provide him with a “normal upbringing,” a royal expert claims that Prince George is beginning to realize that he will one day be King.

Duncan Larcombe, speaking to OK! magazine, claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge is assisting her eldest son in acclimating to life in the spotlight, and it all starts with his wardrobe.

“George is only just beginning to understand his destiny,” the expert said, “but Kate has the journey planned.”

With his mother and father, Prince George attended the Euros final at Wembley Stadium last summer.

While Prince William was reportedly “delighted” with the idea of his son wearing an England shirt, it was Kate who insisted on him wearing a suit.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“She was showing George that being ‘on duty’ necessitates a different approach,” Duncan explained.

“He’ll have to figure out how to put on the royal armor.”

Prince George, however, did not hide his emotions during the nail-biting match just because he was dressed smartly for the game.

“George was encouraged to leap up and celebrate England scoring, to roar and wave and hug his mother and father like any other normal lad,” the expert continued.

“And to shed a tear when it all came to a heartbreaking end.”

In February 2020, it was reported that Prince William and Kate Middleton had told George about his fate as if it were from a “storybook.”

“William and Kate have already talked to George and Charlotte about their future roles, but in a child-like way so that they understand without feeling overwhelmed,” a source told Closer.

“George recognizes that he has something special about him and that he will one day be King of England.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the couple didn’t tell George he’d one day be King until he was seven years old.

Author Robert Lacey claimed in his book Battle of Brothers that William insisted on telling George about his “place in the world” at a “time and a place.”

“From George’s earliest days, William made no secret of his desire to spare his firstborn the haphazard initiation – or non-initiation – that he had suffered as a child,” he wrote.

“William’s goal as a father, the prince emphasized, was to provide a ‘normal family upbringing’ for his son, allowing the monarchy to’stay relevant and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.