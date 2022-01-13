Thanks to savvy saving, I was able to buy a flat on my own and will save £6,000 this year using simple strategies – here’s how you can do the same.

Thanks to savvy saving, I was able to buy a flat on my own and will save £6,000 this year with simple tips – here’s how you can do the same.

If you’ve ever purchased a home, you’ll know that the months following your move-in are always a bit tight financially as you complete all of the necessary repairs.

Aimee Wilkinson, 35, plans to save an additional £6,000 this year after purchasing a two-bedroom flat in Leeds in 2021 – and here’s how you can too.

According to Leeds Live, the marketer, who also makes money as a fashion blogger, has taken advantage of the opportunity to review her bills now that she has moved into a new home.

Aimee will save £9 per month and £108 over the year by switching to PlusNet’s fibre £21.99 broadband.

“Saving £9 a month may not seem like much to some people, but it adds up to over £100 over the course of a year,” she explained.

You’d notice if someone added that to your bills.

“However, value to me entails small adjustments that add up.

It’s also about getting value for your money.

I run a fashion blog in addition to my day job, so having reliable broadband isn’t a luxury for me; it’s a requirement.”

Furthermore, Aimee claims that her father always emphasized the importance of getting a “good deal” and thoroughly researching suppliers before committing to them.

“For every service I require or item I purchase, I thoroughly research the market – comparison sites are a good place to start, but I also look for other reviews online, news articles, and checking out the company’s social media,” she continued.

“Before making a final decision, I like to make sure I understand everything I can.”

While it’s tempting to buy homeware on the spur of the moment, Aimee keeps track of her expenses by making a list on her phone.

Not only does this ensure that she truly wants the item before purchasing it, but it also gives her time to look for discount codes and increases the likelihood of it going on sale, according to Aimee.

Aimee also makes around £2,160 a year from selling clothes she no longer wears on second-hand sites.

Plusnet Broadband saves £9 per month and £108 per year.

Clothing sales: £180 per month, £2,160 per year

DIY has saved me £2,000 this year.

Monthly bills for single occupancy: £24; annual bills: £288

Cancelling subscriptions costs £40 per month or £480 per year.

Food shopping costs £40 per month, or £480 per year.

Council tax discount for single people is £42 per month, or £504 per year.

This year’s total savings are £6,020.

