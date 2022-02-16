Thanks to the new Dora the Explorer and SpongeBob projects, your childhood is still alive and well.

New Dora the Explorer and SpongeBob Projects have brought your childhood back to life.

On February 1st,

Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob, Blue’s Clues, and more are among the upcoming Nickelodeon projects announced by Paramount(plus).

Dora the Explorer, Spongebob SquarePants, Blue’s Clues, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just a few of the beloved childhood shows that will be featured in new Nickelodeon projects.

Starting with the sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea, three brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants movies—based on the show’s original characters—will be released on Netflix in 2023.

A fourth SpongeBob film is currently in development for a theatrical release, according to Paramount(plus).

Dora, on the other hand, isn’t about to let SpongeBob steal the show.

In addition to a brand-new CG-animated series for preschoolers, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series for teens and tweens is in the works, inspired by Paramount Pictures’ Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which will be released in 2019.

But the question we really want answered is whether Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner will appear in the new Dora series.

The streamer also revealed new content for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Blue’s Clues, in addition to Dora and SpongeBob.

Beginning in 2023, a new era of TMNT will begin with a series of exclusive films focusing on one of the legendary villains.

In addition, Nickelodeon Animation’s Blue’s Clues and You is set to debut later this year, and “follows hosts Josh and Blue as they head to New York City, with the help of Steve and Joe, to audition for a big Broadway musical,” according to the movie’s description.

“As we’ve seen with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal,” said Brian Robbins, chief content officer for Paramount(plus). “And we see that on Paramount(plus), with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition.”

“So, as they stick around for our shows and ask for more, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they care about the most,” he continued.

