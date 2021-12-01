Thanks to these tips, I can make a full Christmas dinner for £2.50 per person, including turkey, all the fixings, starter, and dessert.

Thanks to these tips, I can make a full Christmas dinner for just £2.50 per person, including turkey, all the fixings, starter, and dessert.

Christmas can be an expensive time of year, with the cost of food to consider in addition to the cost of gifts and family activities.

Is it really possible to make a three-course Christmas dinner for less than £10, with turkey and all the fixings, with food prices rising week after week?

One of NHS Discount Offers’ savvy savers believes she has pulled it off, and her frugal Christmas menu serves four people.

Fiona Hawkes, 34, from Somerset, enjoys saving money on food and frequently prepares meals for her family for pennies on the dollar.

She set herself the goal of preparing a four-person Christmas dinner for less than ten pounds.

Here’s how she pulled it off:

The Christmas Dinner Menu, which costs £2.49 per person, includes the following items:

Soup de légumes de l’hiver

Main Course: Stuffed turkey breast fillet served with pigs in blankets, roast potatoes, carrots, sprouts, roasted parsnips, stuffing balls, and gravy.

Mince Pie and Custard for Dessert

Soup with Winter Vegetables from Food Waste as a Starter

Food waste is a major problem during the holidays, with many families purchasing far more food than they require and discarding much of it.

Having a lot of food waste is essentially wasting money.

“I made an easy and delicious vegetable soup out of all of the peel from the carrots, sprouts, parsnips, and two of the potatoes,” Fiona says.

I believe that serving a starter with Christmas dinner adds a sense of occasion and ensures that everyone is satisfied if the main course is served in smaller portions.”

If you don’t want to serve the soup with your Christmas dinner, save it for later in the day or even later in the season.

Main Dishes: Turkey Breast, Pigs in Blankets, Roasties, Veggies, and Gravy

You can still enjoy Christmas classics like turkey even if you’re trying to cut costs.

“The best way to get my annual turkey fix without spending a fortune on a turkey crown or a whole bird is to buy mini breast fillets.”

In any case, the majority of my family prefers breast meat.

“To make an easy and delicious vegetable soup, I used all of the peel from the carrots, sprouts, parsnips, and two of the potatoes, along with a stock cube and some seasoning from my cupboard.”

Even though the turkey fillets are stuffed with sausage meat and wrapped in bacon, I still feel like I’m getting…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

“I used all of the peel from the carrots, sprouts, parsnips and two of the potatoes to create an easy and delicious vegetable soup, the only extras were a stock cube and some seasoning from my cupboard.” Fiona Hawkes