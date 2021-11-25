Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Today’s live updates from New York City’s 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will begin at 9 a.m. on the corner of West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City, and will conclude at 9 p.m.

ET as it makes its way down to the Herald Square location of Macy’s.

The magic has returned today.

Marching bands, floats, and, of course, the parade’s signature giant balloons will all be present.

There are, however, safety procedures in place.

All parade attendees over the age of 12 must be vaccinated and wear a mask.

This year’s parade will feature live audience participation.

Last Thanksgiving, the parade featured floats and musical performances, but there were no crowds because the city asked residents to stay at home for their safety.

The parade shouldn’t be hampered by inclement weather.

The temperature will be 43 degrees when the parade begins at 9:00 a.m., but there will only be a light 5mph wind.

When wind gusts exceed 34 mph, the parade balloons are prohibited by city regulations.

Today, however, that will not be an issue.

Ronald McDonald isn’t exactly a newcomer to the parade.

Since joining the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1987, however, he has had multiple design changes.

This year’s McDonald’s mascot wears a suit coat and bowtie and holds a giant red heart.

The Ronald McDonald balloon measures 40 feet in height, 68 feet in length, and 31 feet in width.

The balloon for Ronald took over 2,600 hours and 50 gallons of paint to complete.

The Big Red Shoe Car parade float preceded the balloon.

Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Hamburglar were all in his shoe car during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This float would be a size 266 shoe if it were a real shoe!

Grogu is a popular character from the television series “The Mandalorian,” and this is his first parade appearance.

The Funko-sponsored balloon is based on the upcoming The Child Funko Pop!, which will be released in the fall.

It was created to resemble a Funko Pop! figure of the character.

Grogu stands 41 feet tall and measures 29 feet in length…

