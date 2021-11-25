Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Today’s live updates from New York City’s 93rd Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2021 will begin at 9 a.m.

Today is 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The 95th annual parade will begin at 9 a.m. on West 77th Street and Central Park West in New York City.

ET as it makes its way down to the Herald Square location of Macy’s.

This year’s parade features live audience participation.

Last year, the global pandemic curtailed the festivities to keep everyone safe; the parade featured floats and musical performances, but there were no crowds because the city asked residents to stay at home for their own safety.

The magic has returned today.

Marching bands, floats, and, of course, the parade’s signature giant balloons will all be present.

There are, however, precautions in place.

Everyone over the age of 12 must be vaccinated and wear a mask to participate in the parade.

The parade shouldn’t be hampered by inclement weather.

Though it will be a chilly 43 degrees when the parade begins at 9:00 a.m., only a light 5mph wind is expected.

When wind gusts exceed 34 mph, city regulations prevent parade balloons from flying.

But that will not be an issue today.

Here’s where you can keep up with the Thanksgiving Day Parade in real time:

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade runs for two and a half miles, from West 77th Street on the Upper West Side to Midtown Manhattan’s 43rd Street.

The parade begins at the southeast corner of the Museum of Natural History at West 77th Street and Central Park West, as indicated by the (A) location on the map.

The parade makes its way south on Central Park West (B) until it reaches Columbus Circle at 59th Street (C).

It then heads east for two blocks on Central Park South until it reaches 6th Avenue (D).

The parade then turns south on 6th Avenue, heading towards Herald Square. The parade passes by the west side of Rockafeller Center and Bryant Park as it travels south on 6th Avenue.

The parade turns west when it reaches 34th Street and ends half a block away in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

This is the parade’s most well-known location among television viewers.

Watching the iconic parade balloons get inflated the night before is an annual tradition for many New Yorkers and parade goers.

Only volunteers are allowed…

Summary of Entertainment News from Infosurhoy.

[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]