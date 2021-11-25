18 Delectable Thanksgiving Dinners Inspired by Our Favorite TV Shows

It’s no surprise that our stomachs are already grumbling, thanks to Gossip Girl’s pies and Bob’s Burgers’ spotless turkeys.

See our favorite festive shows’ most delectable Thanksgiving dinners.

These aren’t your typical TV dinners, to say the least.

While our favorite Thanksgiving episodes range from How I Met Your Mother to Master of None, not every show features the most important aspect of the holiday: the food.

Yes, we’re grateful for the delectable-looking vegetables, gravies, cranberry sauces, and, of course, pies this year.

Obviously, it’s always about the pies.

Who else but Bob (H Jon Benjamin) from Bob’s Burgers spends weeks searching for the perfect turkey to stuff and serve on Thanksgiving, and who else but the Waldorfs from Gossip Girl would have white-glove servers?

Watching the Pearsons re-connect over their favorite meal on This Is Us always warms our hearts, with the next generation vying for the coveted Pilgrim Jack hat.

But we’re just as full watching Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) get invited to four Thanksgiving dinners and pretend to be starving at each one.

Even The Sopranos took a different approach to Thanksgiving: “He Is Risen” focuses on the angst of hosting Thanksgiving (and, you know, being a mob boss) while still displaying Carmella’s (Edie Falco) seemingly perfect meal.

When a love triangle goes awry, The Mindy Project served up plenty of drama as well as pecan pie.

Is there any gravy?

We’re leading with our bellies this Thanksgiving.

Prepare to be inspired by these delectable on-screen Thanksgiving dinners, and then dig in!

While not all of the Thanksgiving episodes appear to be delicious (sorry, Pilgrim Rick, but hot dogs just don’t cut it for us), each one is sure to come with a warm side of heartfelt emotions.

The most delectable feast, however, belongs to season three’s “Six Thanksgivings” episode, in which we are treated to not one but six Thanksgiving dinners complete with all the trimmings.

The 1970s may have had some strange food (remember the Watergate salad? ), but That 1970s…

