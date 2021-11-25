Thanksgiving with ‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s No-Knead Cloverleaf Rolls Are “Begging for Butter”

Ree Drummond’s No-Knead Cloverleaf Rolls Are ‘Begging for Butter,’ according to ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Thanksgiving.

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, has created a recipe for cloverleaf rolls that will become the star of your Thanksgiving table in less time than ever before.

Because these delectable sides must rise before baking, they can be put together on Thanksgiving morning, but the results are dreamy, delicious, and “begging for butter,” according to Drummond.

Every Thanksgiving, Drummond’s family participates in a few family traditions.

One of these is that mashed potatoes must be served as a side dish.

Drummond’s recipe has the advantage of being able to be prepared ahead of time.

A green bean dish is another dish that the family expects to be on the table.

Green beans and tomatoes or green bean casserole will both find a home on her extended family’s table.

Finally, Ladd and their children Alex, her husband Mauricio, Paige, Bryce, Jamar, and Todd happily consume these cloverleaf rolls.

The Pioneer Woman’s rolls are simple enough to include in your Thanksgiving feast.

Milk, sugar, vegetable oil flour, yeast, baking powder, baking soda, and salt are among them.

Pour 4 cups of milk into a large pot to begin.

Stir together one cup sugar and the same amount of vegetable oil.

Then, over high heat, bring the mixture to a near-boiling temperature.

Allow the mixture to cool before turning it off.

Add four cups of flour and two packages of dry yeast after the mixture has cooled.

Toss together.

Add four more cups of flour after that.

Allow the dough to rise in a warm place until it has doubled in size.

Add another cup of flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt at this point.

Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Butter the insides of two muffin pans.

Pinch off a small piece of dough (about the size of a walnut, according to Drummond) and place three in each pan cup.

Continue in this manner until all of the cups have been filled.

Allow for another one to two hours of rise time.

Then bake for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees, or until golden brown on top.

The Pioneer Woman website has the full recipe.

Saturdays at 10 a.m., The Pioneer Woman premieres.

On the Food Network at 8:00 a.m. EST.

