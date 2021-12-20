‘That’s a Funny Joke,’ Howie Mandel said of his daughter’s idea for a raunchy tattoo.

‘That’s a Funny Joke,’ Howie Mandel said of his daughter’s tattoo idea.

No way, Howie Mandel was not going to let his daughter get an NSFW tattoo. The 66-year-old comedian revealed on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he quickly dismissed his daughter’s idea of getting a raunchy tattoo, no matter how funny it was.

“My daughter wanted a tattoo, but I said no,” Mandel, who was guest hosting the show, told Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C.

“That’s a good joke,” I said.

Mandel isn’t the only father who forbids his daughters from getting tattoos.

Mel agreed with him, saying she doesn’t want her 12-year-old daughter Scarlet to get any tattoos — at least not yet.

Because, despite having a few tattoos on her body, the former Spice Girl has mixed feelings about the permanent ink.

She told Mandel, “I have a love-hate relationship with them.”

In the 1990s, the singer began his tattoo journey at a Sunset Boulevard tattoo parlor.

She got three tattoos there: a band, a “women” and “strength” tattoo on her shoulder, and a cross on her left arm, which her mother also has.

However, this isn’t all.

She also has Tibetan tattoos on her right and left wrists that say “love” and “happiness,” respectively.

Mel may be confident in the accuracy of the ink’s translation, but Mandel had some tough questions for the pop sensation.

He joked, “How do you know it’s not from the menu?”

“I’ve had friends who have had things done in languages other than English.”

Have you ever spoken to a genuine Tibetan outside of the parlor?”

Back in the day, Sporty Spice wasn’t the only Spice Girl with tattoos.

Victoria Beckham has her fair share of tattoos, including a Hebrew phrase that matches David Beckham’s.

“I am my beloved’s and my beloved is mine,” the phrase says.

Despite the fact that the two decided to get tribute tattoos for each other, the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder chose to have her tattoos laser removed a few years ago.

