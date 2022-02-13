‘That’s a Terrible Example,’ Hailey Bieber says of her failure to complete high school.

Hailey Bieber recently discussed her beginnings in the entertainment industry.

She has previously spoken about her time as a ballerina and a student.

This is why the model feels bad about not finishing high school before starting her modeling career.

Hailey Bieber was open about her education in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

She revealed that she did not complete high school.

She was already earning money as a teen model.

Bieber said she felt bad about not finishing her high school education because it sets a bad example for others who look up to her, even though she didn’t want to go to college.

“I think that’s a bad example, and I should go back and finish it,” Bieber admitted.

“I was about six months from finishing.”

“It’s a complete blunder.”

Hailey Bieber discussed her high school experience in an April 2021 interview with Dixie D’Amelio for her YouTube channel.

Despite the fact that she is now married to Justin Bieber, one of the world’s most famous musicians, the model claims she did not spend much time with boys when she was a teenager.

For eighth grade and the rest of her high school years, she was homeschooled.

Bieber said he missed out on interacting with boys because he was homeschooled.

“I think I’m all right now, but… it’s boys and girls in high school.”

It’s a different setting.”

Bieber said her parents, actor Stephen Baldwin and artist Kennya Baldwin, didn’t want her to go to public school, according to Insider.

She was given the choice of attending a Christian school or being educated at home.

Bieber told D’Amelio, “I actually wanted to go to a performing arts school in New York City and they didn’t want me to do that either.”

“As a result, I’ve decided to stay at home.”

Despite being homeschooled, she said she didn’t feel particularly socially isolated because she had been attending ballet classes almost every day for over a decade.

“For the most part, all of my socializing and friend interactions were there, so I don’t feel like I missed out,” Hailey said.

Hailey Bieber was a dancer before she became a model and dropped out of high school.

According to The Things, she attributes her success to her ballet training…

