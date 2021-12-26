‘That’s Always Stuck With Me,’ Brad Pitt says of the acting technique he learned from Robert Redford.

‘That’s Always Stuck With Me,’ says Brad Pitt of the acting technique he learned from Robert Redford.

Brad Pitt has a diverse filmography that includes a variety of genres.

The well-known actor, on the other hand, is becoming more selective about the projects in which he appears.

He became more of a producer than an actor.

Pitt, on the other hand, credits fellow Hollywood actor Robert Redford with teaching him a specific acting technique that he has used for many years.

Both as actors and as directors, Pitt and Redford have collaborated on projects.

A River Runs Through was the first film to do so in 1992.

The independent drama, which stars Pitt, was directed and produced by Redford.

In the 1920s, the story follows two sons of a serious minister who are diametrically opposed.

The one is reserved, while the other is outspoken.

In 2001’s Spy Game, the two collaborated once more.

Pitt and Redford, on the other hand, worked together in this film as actors.

The action-thriller directed by Tony Scott follows a near-retired CIA agent (Redford).

While grappling with the agency’s politics and attempting to free Tom Bishop (Pitt), he recalls training him.

Pitt was recently interviewed by Collider about his previous filmography.

He recalls many behind-the-scenes details and discusses his own feelings about the many projects he’s worked on throughout his career.

Pitt recalls working with Redford as a director and an actor in particular.

Pitt said, “He [Redford] doesn’t understand a call time.”

“He’s a habitual latecomer.”

But, as a kid, Redford was one of my heroes.

As an actor, I believe he is underappreciated.

He started this naturalism thing with people talking over each other.”

“The way he moves the plot along in Condor is just mesmerizing,” Pitt continued.

In my house, he and [Paul] Newman, and these guys, were huge, so getting that was really, really, really humbling.

Every day, I’m sure I was trying harder to impress him.

I should’ve paid more attention to the part itself.

For me, it was a privilege.”

Pitt described him as a “great director.”

“I was doing something in the scene when he came up to me and said, ‘You’re sighing.’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Don’t do that.’

You’re releasing the power when you do this.

‘You were the one who let the water out of the scene.’

“That’s always stuck with me,” Pitt said.

That’s one of those little Redford-isms he’s mastered, like the double-take…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.