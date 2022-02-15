‘That’s Going to Go on My Tombstone,’ Amy Poehler Forgot They Said F— 60 Times in ‘Sisters’:

Amy Poehler rose to fame thanks to her appearances on Saturday Night Live, which she parlayed into films such as Sisters.

Poehler found success on the big screen after becoming a fan favorite due to her physical comedy dexterity.

Poehler discussed her experience in the 2015 comedy with her good friend Tina Fey in a January 2022 interview, including how many times she swore in the film.

Many people recognize Poehler as Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation.

She has, however, appeared in a number of films, often alongside Fey.

Poehler was surprised by one striking fact about Sisters in an IMDb interview on January 24: how many times they uttered a particular swear word.

Poehler exclaimed, “We said the f-word 60 times in Sisters?”

“That’s fantastic.

It was sexist of me not to think it was Sisters.

She kept joking, “I’m sorry.”

“Each of us said it 30 times.”

It was spelled out clearly in our agreement.

“Wow, that’s gonna go on my tombstone,” Poehler added.

When Poehler and Fey worked together at Second City in Chicago prior to SNL, they became friends.

On the sketch comedy show, they formed a close bond, most notably anchoring the Weeknd Update segment together.

Baby Mama, their first feature film together, premiered in 2008.

The comedy was a smash hit at the box office, and fans were clamoring for more.

Sisters, which Fey also produced, brought Fey and Poehler back together in 2015.

Kate, an irresponsible single mother played by Fey, and Maura, a recently divorced nurse played by Poehler, play two adult sisters in the film.

Although the film didn’t perform as well as their previous collaboration, fans were happy to see Fey and Poehler onscreen again.

Since then, Fey and Poehler have collaborated on another film, Wine Country, directed by Poehler.

They’ve also co-hosted the Golden Globe Awards on several occasions.

As a kite, buy low, sell high.

TheWolfOfWallStreetpic.twitter.com3C7rPYnDp1 (hashtag)TheWolfOfWallStreet (hashtag)TheWolfOfWallStreet (hashtag)TheWolfO

The amount of f— Poehler says in Sisters may impress her.

However, it is far from the only film with a high level of profanity.

According to IMDb, the top five movies with the most use of f— are Casino (398), Nil by Mouth (428), Summer of…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.