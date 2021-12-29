‘That’s Not What I Signed Up For,’ Sister Wives star Robyn Brown says of her husband Kody Brown’s overbearing presence: ‘That’s Not What I Signed Up For.’

‘That’s Not What I Signed Up For,’ Robyn Brown of Sister Wives laments her husband Kody Brown’s overbearing presence.

‘That’s not what I signed up for,’ Robyn Brown of Sister Wives says of her husband, Kody Brown.

Robyn Brown doesn’t want to be in a monogamous relationship, but she believes she is in one right now.

During the Sunday, January 2 episode of Sister Wives, the 43-year-old explains that her husband, Kody Brown, was spending more time with her due to his COVID-19 pandemic rules.

“I’ve been married to Kody for almost ten years and a half.

For the past ten and a half years, I’ve had Kody at my house once or twice a week.

In an exclusive sneak peek with Us Weekly, she explains, “It’s been constant lately.”

“I’m sure every plural wife says, ‘Woo, that’s how you want it.’ But, you know, that’s not what I signed up for.”

Then there’s the fact that he’s been unhappy for a long time.

He’s been a miserable person for as long as I can remember.

It’s been a long journey, and our relationship has been put to the test.”

Robyn tells Janelle Brown about the situation, saying that she has had many men want to date her throughout her life, but she has always wanted to “live [in]a plural marriage,” and that men have even proposed to her, but she has declined.

Janelle, 52, recalled a time when Kody stayed at her house for five or six days and she was not pleased.

“He stayed for almost a week before [our son]Hunter left,” she recalled.

“I exclaimed, ‘Oh, my word!’

For example, ‘I don’t have my freedom.’

Robyn, who appears to have the best relationship with Kody, 52, expressed disappointment with the way things have been going during a confessional.

“I’ve been surprised and horrified in ways because I was like, ‘Wait, I thought we were this cohesive unit.’ We haven’t been, and it’s been a huge disappointment for me,” she told the cameras.

Robyn married Kody in 2014, marking the family’s first new wife in 16 years.

The Wyoming native divorced Meri Brown in order to adopt Robyn’s children from a previous relationship, Solomon, 10, Aurora, 19, and David, 21, but the two have a “spiritual union.”

After more than 25 years with Kody, Christine Brown announced her departure from the polygamous Brown family in November.

For the time being.

Infosurhoy in a nutshell

Robyn Brown of Sister Wives complains that her husband Kody Brown is too present: ‘That’s not what I signed up for.’

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy