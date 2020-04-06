That’s why Duffy was gone 10 years ago

“I’m sorry that this story is painful, when so many people need exactly the opposite at the time … but I hope that my words can still show that you can make it out of the darkness,” This is how Duffy begins her moving description on the website. The reason for her puzzling disappearance was a kidnapping. She was drugged, abducted abroad and raped. After these traumatic events, Duffy completely withdrew from isolation from the public.

First, Duffy warns her readers to stop reading if they can’t handle the gruesome details right now. Then she tells her terrible story.

“It happened on my birthday”

Before the singer tells how the kidnapping happened and what suffering was inflicted on her, she explains in gripping words what martyrdom she has lived through in recent years, in which she had to carry this burden constantly on her shoulders and no other person had said: “Now I finally want to be free and therefore share my story.”

Then she describes what happened on her birthday almost 10 years ago: “It was my birthday and I was drugged in a restaurant”. This was the beginning of the horror that lasted for about 4 weeks: an ordeal where she was practically constantly drugged and had even been taken abroad in the first few days.

“I don’t remember getting on a plane and came to me in the back seat of a car. I was locked in a hotel room where the kidnapper raped me. I remember the pain and how I tried to stay conscious, ”says Duffy.

She was then locked up with the kidnapper for another day, when he didn’t even look at her. Although she had thought of fleeing, fear had held her back.

“I flew back with him. Back in my house I was stunned like a zombie. I felt that my life was in danger, he made comments about wanting to kill me. With an inner strength, an instinct told me that I had to run, somewhere where he couldn’t find me. “

In her own house, the kidnapper drugged Duffy for another 4 weeks. She couldn’t remember whether he still raped her there. Her only memory was how she got into a car in another country and of her escape a few days later. She did not know why, but she was briefly given no drugs abroad, and the kidnapper had probably given her a substance with which he had not been able to travel.

“Without my psychologist, I probably wouldn’t have made it”

In the aftermath of these traumatic events, Duffy often thought of suicide. For weeks she was left alone in her house, moved several times and tried with all her might to hide her story from the world, from friends and family. The singer could not trust the police either. Only her psychologist and 2 female police officers had heard of her story in the past 10 years.

Now Duffy wanted to finally free himself from this burden and therefore decided to share her story with the world: “I share my story because we live in a cruel world and I am no longer ashamed that something too deep for me too Cruel happened. I believe that when we speak from the bottom of our hearts, other people’s hearts respond. As dark as my story is, I speak from my heart, for my life and the lives of many others who have had the same suffering. ”

New song “Something Beautiful”

Almost two weeks ago, the singer released her new single “Something Beautiful”. In addition, however, she left open whether she would return to the stage. Instead, she wanted to use the time to get to know herself without the burden of rape.

Even after 10 years it was still difficult for her to write about the bad events, but she was guilty of herself. Therefore, this should also be the last time that she wants to comment on her story of suffering.

She closes her letter with the words: “Now I can leave this decade behind. Where the past belongs. No more “what happened to Duffy?” Questions. Now you know it … and I’m free. “

ptr