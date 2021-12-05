‘That’s why you can’t keep friends,’ Tamra Judge says of Shannon Beador calling her a liar on ‘RHOC.’

The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered season 16 with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador rehashing their feud.

Both reality stars were once close friends, but things soured when Judge was fired from the Bravo network.

Beador is still a housewife, and she made a joke about Judge while promoting the new season.

When the latter saw the interview, it didn’t take long for her to retaliate and reveal her truth.

RHOC Season 16 premiered on Bravo after a long hiatus.

The cast spoke to the press ahead of the season premiere, and old feuds were reignited.

Things went a little crazy when Beador appeared on Housewives Nightcap.

One of the hosts asked the reality star if she wanted Judge or Vicki Gunvalson back on the show.

Beador expressed her doubts about both of them returning.

Viewers may recall that the three of them were known as the “Tres Amigas” while filming the show and appeared to have a close bond.

“[Judge] was my best friend for six years, but since she left the show, she’s been out in the press (quite frequently) saying things about me that aren’t true,” Beador explained.

“As a result, I’ve decided not to engage or respond.

It’s been going on for over a year, and we’re almost to the two-year mark.

It’s quite depressing.”

Tamra Judge, a former cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ sends Vicki Gunvalson an encouraging message following the breakup with Steve Lodge.

Judge was one of the most recognizable housewives because she never shied away from expressing her thoughts.

Judge responded with a scathing comment after seeing Beador’s interview on an Instagram post.

“Is your a– jealous of your sh–? All I’ve ever said is that she stopped talking to me shortly after I was fired (Vicki as well) [and]how much it hurt me at a time when I needed her the most.”

Judge wrote, “I was always there for you.”

“I spent so many years talking you off a cliff all night long! Protecting you, doing your dirty work, and making excuses for you.”

“I should have seen through your craziness back then! I’ve seen the first episode,” Judge said.

“I’m so glad Gina and Emily exposed you as the mastermind manipulator you are.”

Heather Dubrow teases Tamra Judge’s Season 16 return on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

It was only a short time later…

