The 10 Most Anticipated New Anime in 2022

In 2022, here are ten of the most eagerly awaited new anime series.

The new year has arrived, and anime fans have a lot to look forward to in the year ahead.

The majority of people are anticipating the return of a popular series in the coming year.

During the Winter 2022 anime season and beyond, however, there are a slew of new anime series to look forward to.

These are the ten most eagerly awaited new series.

Spy x Family is scheduled to premiere during the Winter 2022 anime season, and it is expected to be one of the year’s most anticipated new series.

Spy x Family will be released in April, based on Tatsuya Endo’s manga of the same name.

The anime will follow spy Loid Forger as he marries an assassin and adopts a child in order to advance his current mission, according to Crunchyroll.

The premise sounds both entertaining and thrilling, so it’s no surprise that this show is getting a lot of attention ahead of its premiere.

Chainsaw Man is currently one of the most popular manga series, and an anime adaptation is set to debut in 2022.

This was confirmed at Jump Festa, though no specific premiere date has been set.

Chainsaw Man is based on Fujimoto Tatsuki’s manga and takes place in a world filled with devils.

It follows Denji as he hunts down these Devils in order to pay off his father’s mob debts.

Part 2 of Chainsaw Man’s manga, as well as the anime adaptation, has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Both are due to arrive this year, so there will be plenty to rejoice over.

My Dress-Up Darling, a lighter anime than Chainsaw Man, will debut in 2022, and it promises to be a fun addition to the year’s lineup.

That could explain why it’s at the top of MyAnimeList’s winter list.

Shinichi Fukuda’s manga will be brought to life in this series, which will focus on something that most anime fans will enjoy: cosplay.

That’s right, the show revolves around two students bonding over a common interest.

According to the trailer, as they explore the world of cosplay, they’ll form a charming and engaging bond.

On January, My Dress-Up Darling will debut.

2022

It’s always exciting to see an LGBTQ(plus) romance at the center of an anime, and Sasaki and Miyano provide a sweet one to anticipate.

It follows a manga-obsessed Miyano as she develops feelings for upperclassman Sasaki, and their attempts to connect are bound to fail…

