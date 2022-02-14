The 100 best Amazon Prime Video series

The top 100 Amazon Prime Video series to watch

If you’ve exhausted your watch list during the last two years of self-isolation and lockdown, you might be in desperate need of TV inspiration.

Fortunately, Amazon Prime Video has a plethora of riveting series to keep you entertained until 2022 and beyond.

Here’s a list of the most binge-worthy shows available on Netflix.

If you haven’t already done so, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This dystopian drama depicts an alternate version of life in the United States during the 1960s, set in a parallel universe depicting a world where Nazi Germany and Japan won WWII.

The Greater Nazi Reich has been established in East America, with New York as its capital.

Meanwhile, Japan has taken control of the West Coast, renaming it the Pacific States and establishing San Francisco as the capital.

This series is full of intrigue, with brutal betrayals, high-octane action, and a distinct sci-fi twist.

With its fourth and final season, the series came to an end in 2019. Rotten Tomatoes Audience Rating: 82percent

The film Bosch follows a detective with the Los Angeles Police Department who is accused of killing a serial killer.

He investigates the murder of a young boy while trying to clear his name.

Titus Welliver plays detective Harry Bosch in the series, which has five seasons so far.

Bosch has six seasons out right now, so it’s ripe for a binge.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 97 percent.

The story follows a Los Angeles-based family after their father Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) is revealed to be a trans woman named Maura.

This show will have you laughing and crying in equal measure, thanks to excellent acting and a thoughtful, compassionate look at what it means to be a trans parent.

There’s plenty to chew on with five seasons and a feature-length musical special.

The audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes is 77%.

On Carnival Row, a serial killer is on the loose, and the government continues to turn a blind eye to the deaths of the lower classes.

This fantasy series follows a city populated by fairies, satyrs, and other magical creatures who have sought refuge in the human world.

Ryancroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) is a tough investigator who is the only one willing to put an end to the murders and keep the peace.

When a refugee named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevigne) forces him to confront a past he desperately wants to forget, he is caught off guard.

Carnival Row is set to return for another season…

