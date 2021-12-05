The 100th Episode of ‘Riverdale’ will feature a retro ‘Archie’ look.

Season 6 of Riverdale kicked off with a five-episode special set in “Rivervale,” complete with a crossover with Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Even by Riverdale standards, the episodes were insane, and the 5-episode arc will end in December.

Episode number seven.

The CW has released some images from episode 5, which also happens to be the show’s 100th episode and takes the gang back to the comic’s origins in the 1950s.

The Archie – Betty – Veronica love triangle appears to be rekindled, but it could also be a figment of everyone’s imagination.

The cryptic episode description reads, “Unnerved by a series of strange occurrences around him, Jughead’s quest for answers leads him to uncover the truth about Rivervale.”

There’s been some debate about what these five episodes add to the overall show, and star Lili Reinhart responded to fan questions on Twitter.

“Season 6 kicks off with a special 5-episode event set in a different ‘universe’— RiverVale,” Reinhart tweeted. “The rest of the season will air in January.”

“I understand why you’re perplexed.

But these five episodes are a journey; you’ll see our characters in ways you’ve never seen them before.”

Even though the 5-episode special event feels out of the ordinary for Riverdale, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa hinted in a new interview that it will still advance the storyline.

“Of course, it’s fun to be able to do whatever you want without having to worry about continuity or serialization,” Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly.

“But we sort of said, ‘What would be really fun is if we could figure out a way to tell these stories in Rivervale and then figure out how they affected and informed the rest of season 6.”

“We’re basically picking up in Rivervale with the status quo that was established at the end of Riverdale,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“This is a continuation in our minds.

“This is a scene from Riverdale.”

