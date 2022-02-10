The 15 Most Romantic Love Songs by George Harrison

The Top 15 Most Romantic Love Songs by George Harrison

George Harrison was a master at writing love songs.

It was sometimes difficult to tell if he was referring to his love for God, his first wife, Pattie Boyd, his second, Olivia, or just a woman in general.

In any case, he got closer to God by loving the women in his life.

George had an uncanny ability to describe romantic feelings without sounding overly sentimental.

After all, he did write one of the greatest love songs in music history.

Here are 15 of George’s most romantic love songs, with a couple of honorable mentions thrown in for good measure.

The song “I Need You” by George from the film Help! is sad but sweet.

It’s a traditional love song pleading with someone to return.

“You have no idea how much I need you. I love you all the time and will never leave you. Please come back to me. I’m lonely as hell and I need you.”

“If I Needed Someone,” a song by George Harrison from The Beatles’ Rubber Soul, is upbeat but no less romantic.

It’s about telling someone you’d be their first choice for love.

“Had you come on a different day, it might not have been like this, but you see, I’m too in love now.”

“Love You To” has a riotous start, but the lyrics are all about making love all day.

It’s almost as if it’s a rage-filled love song.

“A lifetime is so short, and a new one cannot be purchased, but what you have means so much to me. Make love all day long, make love singing songs.”

Covers of George Harrison’s songs can ‘unlock’ their meaning for him, according to his son.

George’s rendition of Cole Porter’s “True Love,” which can be found on Thirty Three andamp; 13, is a jolly love song to say the least.

“You give to me, and I give to you true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love, true love,

“Dark Sweet Lady” was written for George’s wife, Olivia.

They were in Hawaii when she asked him to write a Spanish song for her.

George sings about his dark sweet lady who helped him get through difficult times, which Olivia did.

Before meeting her, George claimed he was deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly dea

“My dark sweet lady, you got to me. You gave me everything I needed. You came and helped…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.