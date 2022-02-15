The ‘1883’ Crew Discusses Bringing Fort Worth into the Nineteenth Century

The 1883 prequel to Yellowstone begins in Fort Worth, Texas, where the Dutton family arrives to begin their journey west.

The crew of 1883 had to completely transform an area of Fort Worth to match the time period in order to film the scenes in Texas.

The White Elephant Saloon and the Calhoun Hotel were among the projects.

A large quantity of dirt was one of the crew’s secret ingredients.

Before leaving Fort Worth, they meet up with Shea Brennan and his group.

Taylor Sheridan valued authenticity, and his vision was realized by the crew.

Set decorator Carla Curry said in a YouTube video, “It’s an amazing transformation.”

“And a lot of effort went into it just to get it to this point.”

“The whole thing tied together is when we put the dirt in, it really just came alive,” said art director Yvonne Boudreaux.

The Calhoun Hotel, where James and his family stay before departing on their journey, was also designed by the 1883 crew.

“The rooms are on a stage, and the real location has a lobby and a hallway,” Curry explained.

The Livery Stable, where James first arrives in town, was another significant set.

The 1883 crew hung harness parts and pieces, horse collars, and other supplies that would have been needed to pull a team inside the Livery Stable.

The White Elephants Saloon, a bar that first opened in the 1880s, is the setting for one scene in 1883.

“Lighting was one of the main things we added in here,” Curry says in the YouTube video.

“With the crystal chandeliers and oil-burning lamps, we resurrected the grandeur of the old saloons.”

We brought our own taxidermy with us.”

The crew also added a few finishing touches to the building’s existing large, beautiful bar.

“Pharoah tables were brought in.”

Pharoah was a very popular game back in those days.

Curry added, “And we brought in a period pool table.”

“After that, we have all of our card tables and basic saloon equipment.”

There is so much…

